Business Briefs: Updates on Fourth Ward Project, Wylie Hotel, Pionaire, and more

New City Properties is preparing the former Georgia Power staging area adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine’ s Eastside Trail for vertical construction of its 12-acre Fourth Ward Project. The mixed-use development at Historic Fourth Ward Park will feature 1 million square feet of office space (including Mailchimp), 200,000 square feet of retail, a boutique hotel, and more than 1,000 residences. The first piece of vertical construction is a new elevator that replaces the winding Gateway Trail that will whisk BeltLine users down to the property and park.

Lincoln Property Company announced that SRS Real Estate Partners has been selected to lead the retail leasing for Echo Street West, the 19-acre mixed-use development under construction on the Westside. The first phase encompasses 300,000 square feet of creative office, 50,000 square feet of retail, 3.4 acres of outdoor entertainment and gathering areas and 300 multifamily units. For more information, visit srsre.com.

Longtime Atlanta radio personality Bert Weiss and marketing expert and author Chris Tuff have created Pionaire, a boutique podcast consulting network. The group’s first client is “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and her “House of Kim” podcast. “Right now, the podcast landscape is extremely crowded, so it’s critical to develop talent in a way that can cut through the noise,” Weiss said. “Working with someone like Kim, you never know what she’s going to say next, but you do know it’s going be 100 percent honest. Our talent agency will remain focused on bringing this same level of authenticity to each client within our network, as Pionaire is purposefully only accepting a small client roster that hinges on the chemistry between our team and those we represent.” For more information, visit pionairepodcasting.com.

The Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) will hand out a second round of RESTORE ATL grants, totaling $180,000. The funds will be distributed to Black-owned small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the metro Atlanta region, providing immediate gap assistance to Black business owners adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta’s TSW Planning, Architecture & Landscape led by developer Charles Brewer and architect Douglas Duany were awarded the 2020 Urban Guild Award for Design Excellence for their work on Las Catalinas Beach Town, a master-planned resort town on the coast of Costa Rica. For more, visit urbanguild.org.

Mainsail Lodging & Development is completing work on the restoration of the historic Garner-Wallace Hotel at 551 Ponce de Leon Avenue, which will be known as the Wylie Hotel. Built in 1929, the building went through a number of incarnations, including home to Mrs. P’s Tea Room and the nightclub MJQ, which was originally located in the hotel’s basement from 1965 to 1997. The new 111-room boutique Wylie Hotel will pay homage to the past with its restaurant Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen as well as host weddings and parties, including full hotel buyouts guests’ arrival. Follow along on Instagram at @wyliehotel and @mrspsponce for news and updates.

MARTA has joined a new partnership with the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council to participate in the Georgia Mentor Protégé Connection (GMPC), a mentoring program that matches small businesses with a corporate mentor that focuses on best practices, infrastructure and other areas of opportunity. MARTA will take a leadership role in the next class of the GMPC by supporting a cohort focused specifically on industries related to transportation. For more information on the GMPC, visit georgiampc.org.