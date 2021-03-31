Atlanta Jazz Festival virtual series ‘In the Tradition’ kicks off April 6

The City of Atlanta’s Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs is presenting a free, 18-episode virtual jazz series, “In the Tradition,” beginning April 6.

The series, which will feature jazz artists interviewed by local jazz and art leaders, anc watch the videos at AtlantaFestivals.com, Facebook, YouTube and Channel 26 on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 31.

“We’re excited to present this safe and free virtual interview series to jazz lovers both here in Atlanta and afar,” said OCA executive director Camille Russell Love. “It’s our hope that these interviews will spark a deeper appreciation for one of our country’s original art forms and inspire the public to join us at the Atlanta Jazz Festival, which is anticipated to move to fall 2021 when large outdoor events are safe,” she added.

The Complete Schedule and Lineup for In the Tradition:

April 6 – Brenda Nicole Moorer/Vocal, interviewed by Rene Miller of WJZA-AM/FM

April 13 – Isaiah Sharkey/Guitar, interviewed by Rene Miller of WJZA-AM/FM

April 20 – Michael Phillips/Saxophone, interviewed by Rene Miller of WJZA-AM/FM

April 27 – Irreversible Entanglements/Band, interviewed by Rene Miller of WJZA-AM/FM

May 4 – Laurin Talese/Vocal, interviewed by Ray Cornelius of WCLK-FM

May 11 – Alexey Marti/Percussion, interviewed by Jamal Ahmad of WCLK-FM

May 18 – Theo Croker/Trumpet, interviewed by Debb Moore of WCLK-FM

May 25 – Miguel Zenon/Saxophone, interviewed by Ray Cornelius of WCLK-FM

June 8 – Patti Austin, interviewed by Gail O’Neill

June 22 – Archie Shepp/Saxophone, interviewed by Dwight Andrews

July 6 – Karla Harris/Vocal, interviewed by Ray Cornelius of WCLK-FM

July 20 – Pasquale Grasso/Guitar, interviewed by Rivablue of WCLK-FM

July 27 – Logan Richardson/Alto Saxophone, interviewed by Dwight Andrews

Aug. 3 – Yuko Mabuchi/Piano, interviewed by Carl Anthony

Aug. 10 – Ryan Kilgore/Saxophone, interviewed by Dwight Andrews

Aug. 17 – Jazzmeia Horn, interviewed by Gail O’Neill

Aug. 24 – Sean Jones/Trumpet, interviewed by Dwight Andrews

Aug, 31 – Ron Carter/Bass, interviewed by Carl Anthony

The 43rd annual Atlanta Jazz Festival, usually held over Memorial Day weekend, is anticipated to take place this fall when pandemic restrictions are lifted by the city.