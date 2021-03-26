As first lawsuit is filed against new voting law, politicians and organizations respond

Less than 24 hours after new, restrictive voting regulations were signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, the first lawsuit was filed by three Georgia organizations.

New Georgia Project, founded by Stacey Abrams, the Black Voters Matter Fund, and Rise joined together to file suit to overturn the law, which imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, allows for unlimited challenges to a voter’s qualifications, cuts the runoff election period from nine to four weeks, shortens the time voters have to request an absentee ballot, and even criminalizes giving food and water to voters waiting in line at polling places.

President Joe Biden took aim at the law on Twitter and in remarks to the press on Friday, comparing it to enforced segregation era Jim Crow laws: “The Georgia voting law — like so many others being pursued by Republicans in statehouses across the country — is a blatant attack on the right to vote, the Constitution, and good conscience. It’s Jim Crow in the 21st Century — and it must end.”

Kemp issued a response, claiming that the bill he signed into law actually expands voting access: “It is obvious that neither President Biden nor his handlers have actually read SB 202, which I signed into law yesterday. This bill expands voting access, streamlines vote-counting procedures, and ensures election integrity. There is nothing ‘Jim Crow’ about requiring a photo or state-issued ID to vote by absentee ballot – every Georgia voter must already do so when voting in-person. President Biden, the left, and the national media are determined to destroy the sanctity and security of the ballot box. As Secretary of State, I consistently led the fight to protect Georgia elections against power-hungry, partisan activists. As Governor, I won’t back down from keeping Georgia elections secure, accessible, and fair.”

* “The goal of voter suppression is to so demoralize the electorate that people don’t even bother to try. Well that will not happen,” said Senator Warnock. “We should be making it easier for people to vote, not harder. The people aren’t asking for this. This is democracy in reverse. Rather than the people being able to choose their politicians, the politicians are trying to cherry pick their voters. This desperate effort will not stand. We’re going to take this fight all the ways to the halls of Congress.” – U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock