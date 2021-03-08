Another weekend of gun violence as Atlanta police investigate 13 shooting incidents

Atlanta Police are investigating 13 more shootings as another wave of gun violence swept the city during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The incidents came from all corners of the city and left one dead, according to APD reports. It was the second consecutive weekend of at least a dozen shootings occurring in a 48-hour period.

On Sunday night, units responded to a call on Oak Street around 8:30 p.m. and found one man dead and another with a gunshot wound.

Also on Sunday, video on the Citizen app that tracks police activity showed a wounded man being taken by stretcher from inside the Race Trac on Piedmont at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue near the Georgia State University campus.

While the majority of the shootings remain under investigation, there was one arrest after two men became involved in an argument at a Shell gas station in the 400 block of Whitehall Street just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police arrested Sham Diggs, 51, for shooting the unidentified victim in the leg.

Atlanta Police had pledged a “zero tolerance” policy for lawbreakers during the weekend, where the NBA All-Star Game was played at a pandemic-closed State Farm Arena. Around 1,500 people were socially distanced inside the 17,000-seat arena, including some invited frontline workers, HBCU students and faculty, and friends and family of players.

City officials and APD urged people to stay home and watch the game on television.