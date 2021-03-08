8th annual Atlanta Science Festival returns with virtual and in-person events

The 8th annual Atlanta Science Festival (ASF) is set for March 13-27 with both virtual and in-person events.

There will be more than 80 events about environmental science and climate, opportunities for hands-on experiments, walks and scavenger hunts, learning about local organisms, a nighttime walk through Fernbank Forest, and much more.

New events debuting this year include Atlanta 40, a celebration of 40 notable organisms of the region; a series of Discovery Walks through neighborhoods and parks in the city; and the virtual, app-based scavenger hunt called City Science Quest.

Additionally, ASF will shed light on COVID-19 with specific events putting healthcare and the pandemic under the microscope. From candid conversations regarding vaccines to busting pandemic-related myths, ASF will give festival goers the chance to expand their understanding of the virus.

“We’re excited about continuing the tradition of Atlanta Science Festival by offering access to science during a time when its impact on the world is so very important and crucial,” says Meisa Salaita, executive co-director of Science ATL – the engineers of the Atlanta Science Festival.

To learn more, visit AtlantaScienceFestival.org.