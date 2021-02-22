Work on Bill Kennedy Way bridge to install BeltLine trail begins Feb. 23

Work is set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 23, on the Bill Kennedy Way bridge over I-20 to continue connecting the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside and Southside Trail segments.

According to a press release from Atlanta BeltLine, Inc (ABI), work on the bridge will be completed in two phases. Phase 1 is expected to begin Feb. 23 and be completed on April 2, but the schedule may be extended due to weather or other unforeseen delays. Phase 1 includes the addition of an 8’ trail on the east side of the bridge that will be protected by a 2’8” concrete barrier wall that will connect the trail segments.

Reeves Construction Company, the contractor completing the construction and under contract with ABI, will temporarily close the the westernmost sidewalk between the I-20 on and off ramps. Also, the southbound travel lane will be closed and shifted over to the northbound turning lane for travel. There will be no impact to the pedestrian travel lane on the eastern side of the bridge during this phase.

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30pm. Some minor traffic delays should be expected. Additional details can be found here.

In addition to the work on the bridge, ongoing work along Bill Kennedy Way (BKW) will include: