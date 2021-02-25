Work complete on city’s new reservoir at Westside Park

After more than five years of drilling and construction, work is complete on the city’s new reservoir and pump station building at Westside Park.

PC Construction and its joint venture partner, H.J. Russell, announced completion of the $321-million project in a press release.

The project, which first broke ground in August of 2015, began with the conversion of the former 400-foot-deep Bellwood Rock Quarry to a 2.4-billion-gallon raw water storage system. From there, the team used a tunnel boring machine, nicknamed “Driller Mike” after the Atlanta musician, to dig, bore and install a 5-mile, 10-foot-diameter tunnel.

That tunnel connected the quarry to two new pumping stations and 11 deep shafts, all which will work together to ensure residents and businesses have access to drinking, water especially during drought conditions and emergencies.

The new reservoir is expected to supply water for the next 100 years, increasing the city’s emergency raw water reserve from three days to more than 30 days.

The reservoir is the centerpiece of Westside Park, which will become the city’s largest greenspace upon completion, and connects directly to the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail.