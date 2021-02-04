Valentine’s Date Night: A few suggestions on where to safely celebrate with your sweetheart

You guessed it – Valentine’s Day is going to be different this year due to the ongoing pandemic. However, if you’re looking for a fun way to spend time with your sweetie that doesn’t involve takeout or Netflix, then check out these socially distanced ideas for Valentine’s weekend.

Orchid Daze

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Orchid Daze returns at the Atlanta Botanical Garden in Midtown. Beginning Feb. 13, thousands of fragrant orchids will be on display in the Fuqua Orchid Center highlighting winter’s favorite plant. For timed-tickets and details, visit atlantabg.org.

Sips Under the Sea

The Georgia Aquarium will host a special Valentine’s edition of Sips on Feb. 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. for ages 21+ featuring cocktails, dining options, and a live DJ, but with limited capacity to allow for safe social distancing. Face coverings are required in the galleries but may be taken off to actively sip on cocktails or while eating food in designated areas. For tickets and details, visit georgiaaquarium.org.



Fernbank After Dark

Head to the Fernbank Museum of National History in Druid Hills on Feb. 12 from 7 to 11 p.m. for a physically distanced after-hours experiences for grown-ups (21+), including outdoor explorations in WildWoods, museum exhibits, live music, full bars, tapas menus, and science demonstrations. Tickets and information can be found at fernbankmuseum.org.

The Rink at Park Tavern

Want to ice skate in Piedmont Park? Head to The Rink at Park Tavern, which is open through Feb. 15. The rink is open for all ages until 8:30 p.m., when it becomes 16+. Be sure to book now because skate times are likely to sell out due to social distancing. For more information, visit parktavern.com/ice-rink.

Worlds of Puppetry Museum

The museum located inside the Center for Puppetry Arts in Midtown will be open on Valentine’s Day starting at noon. The museum includes the Jim Henson Collection featuring the Muppets from “Sesame Street,” “The Muppet Show,” and “Fraggle Rock.” For tickets and information, visit puppet.org.

Dinner Date

If you’re comfortable dining-out, a number of restaurants will be offering socially-distanced Valentine’s Day meals, including 5Church, Nan Thai Fine Dining, Beetlecat, The Optimist, Tuk Tuk, JCT. Kitchen and Bar, Marcel, Pricci, Bistro Nikko, St. Cecilia, and Chai Yo. Visit OpenTable.com for more restaurants and to make reservations.