UPDATE: Residents going home, businesses reopening Friday after crane secured in Midtown

Residents will be returning home and businesses reopening on West Peachtree Street Friday a week after a teetering construction crane threatened to come crashing down in Midtown.

Residents of the Atlantic apartments next door to the 1105 West Peachtree Street construction site were notified today that they would be allowed back in their units on Feb. 25. Those residents were just some of the hundreds evacuated on Feb. 19 from nearby buildings after hydraulics on the crane malfunctioned and began to lean dangerously over the street. Businesses and restaurants in the area, including Northside Hospital’s medical offices, were also forced to close.

The damaged crane’s owner Brasfield & Gorie said in a statement on Thursday that “crews have begun the process of removing the upper horizontal members of the tower crane. This work will continue through the evening. Once that phase is complete and the area is safe, we will coordinate with Atlanta Fire and other officials to allow residents of the evacuated apartment building to return to the area.”

Brasfield & Gorie have been paying for hotel rooms for all the affected residents evacuated from their homes.

The 1105 West Peachtree building is part of Selig Development’s mixed use project, including the office tower which will be home to Google’s southeast headquarters. The development will also include retail and residences.

