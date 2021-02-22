UPDATE: Dismantling of damaged crane in Midtown continues, residents unable to return

Residents have been unable to return and streets and businesses around the 1105 West Peachtree construction site remain closed as work to dismantle a teetering crane continues into the new week.

Originally expected to take 48 hours, crane owner Brasfield & Gorie said in a statement on Sunday that crews are still working to reinforce the damaged crane. “This portion of the process is necessary to safely dismantle the crane and is expected to continue through the evening and into tomorrow. Once it is reinforced, the next step will be to begin safely dismantling the crane,” the statement said.

Taking down the crane – as well as dismantling two cranes brought in to help remove the damaged one – will likely last through the week, as will the closure of West Peachtree Street and several other streets surrounding the site. Brasfield & Gorie said they hoped the hundreds of condo and apartment residents evacuated from nearby buildings will be able to return sooner.

“Because the disassembly of that additional equipment will take time, we expect West Peachtree to remain closed through the end of the week,” the company said in the statement. “We expect residents and neighboring businesses to be able to return before that time, once it has been deemed safe to return.”

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department public information officer Cortez Stafford told the media on Friday that crews were starting the process of dismantling the crane outside the 1105 West Peachtree office building when a “mechanical failure” caused the crane to lean.

The building is part of Selig Development’s mixed use project, including the office tower which will be home to Google’s southeast headquarters. The development will also include retail and residences.

