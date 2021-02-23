UPDATE: Dismantling of damaged crane in Midtown continues for fourth day

Securing and dismantling a teetering crane in Midtown stretched into a fourth day on Feb. 23 as streets and businesses remain closed, while residents of nearby apartments and condos wonder when they will be able to return home.

On social media, some residents of The Atlantic condos, which are next door to the 1105 West Peachtree construction site where the damaged crane is located, were able to return for a “short window” on Monday to retrieve personal belongings.

The damaged crane’s owner Brasfield & Gorie said in a statement on Tuesday that crews have been working around the clock to reinforce the crane.

The statement said crews would complete reinforcement work and “begin to put in place the appropriate structures to allow for safe dismantling of the crane,” which will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning.

“Because the disassembly of that additional equipment will take time, we expect West Peachtree to remain closed through the end of the week,” the company said in in a previous statement. “We expect residents and neighboring businesses to be able to return before that time, once it has been deemed safe to return.”

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department public information officer Cortez Stafford told the media on Feb. 19 that crews were starting the process of dismantling the crane outside the 1105 West Peachtree office building when a “mechanical failure” caused the crane to lean.

The building is part of Selig Development’s mixed use project, including the office tower which will be home to Google’s southeast headquarters. The development will also include retail and residences.

