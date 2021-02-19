UPDATE: Unstable construction crane closes street, forces evacuations in Midtown

A construction crane working on the 31-story office tower at 1105 West Peachtree has become unstable and is leaning precariously, forcing the closure of several Midtown streets and the evacuation of nearby buildings.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue officials said it could take 48 hours to secure the crane. Engineers are on the scene evaluating the situation.

These streets are currently closed:

* W. Peachtree St NW between 11th and 14th St.

* Spring St NW south of 14th St.

* 13th and 12th Streets are closed between Spring St and Peachtree Walk NE

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department public information officer Cortez Stafford told the media that crews were starting the process of dismantling the crane outside the 1105 West Peachtree office building when aa “mechanical failure” caused the crane to lean. Stafford said the crane is in jeopardy of falling. Additional engineers are on the way to the site, as well as bringing in another crane to assist in dismantling the damaged crane.

The building is part of Selig Development’s mixed use project, including the office tower which will be home to Google’s southeast headquarters. The development will also include retail and residences.

