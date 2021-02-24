Tickets available for immersive Michelangelo and Van Gogh exhibitions

If you want to get up close and personal with Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel frescoes or become part of Van Gogh’s impressionist masterpieces, then two Intown exhibitions will grant your wish.

The international touring exhibition “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel,” is on show now at the Westside Cultural Arts Center. 760 10th Street, through May 23.

The exhibit features 34-reproductions in scale of Michelangelo’s ceiling frescoes displayed in the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. But instead of standing on the ground, you’ll be able to get an eye-level look at “The Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgement.”

Tickets are $`18 for adults, $14 for seniors, military and college students, $12 for ages 17 and under, and free for ages 5 and under. Tickets are available at westsideartscenter.com.

Coming May 19, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be held at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood.

Using cutting-edge digital projections, visitors will be surrounded 360 degrees by Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous impressionist paintings like “The Starry Night,” “The Bedroom,” “The Potato Eaters,” and “Sunflowers.” The projections will be accompanies by music, sound effects, and a virtual reality experience will also be available.

Tickets will range in price from $20 to $30 and can be purchased at vangoghexpo.com.