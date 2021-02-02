The Race Is On: Candidates for mayor, city council begin to make their intentions known

The City of Atlanta’s municipal elections aren’t until Nov. 2, but candidates for mayor and city council are already making their intentions known.

In the past week, there has been a flurry of early announcements, including the return of Mary Norwood. The three-term former councilmember and twice-defeated mayoral candidate told the AJC on Feb. 2 that she’ll seek the District 8 seat being vacated by J.P. Matzigkeit.

Matzigkeit, who served one term, announced his decision not to seek re-election in a press release earlier in the day. “I had the good fortune to have a full-time job in the private sector with a company that is prospering,” Matzigkeit said. “My duties with the Council had become the equivalent of another full-time job, especially as my staff and I focus on constituent needs and work to maintain the standards to which Atlanta aspires. Two demanding full-time jobs for four years required more sacrifices than I anticipated.”

Norwood, who currently serves as chair of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, made headlines in December when an affidavit about what she perceived as weaknesses with the matching of signatures surrounding absentee ballot was included in a failed lawsuit brought by supporters of former President Donald Trump in an attempt to overturn the outcome of Georgia’s presidential election.

Norwood said her candidacy would focus on public safety, city services and neighborhood zoning.

Current City Council President Felicia A. Moore formally announced her candidacy for Mayor of Atlanta on Jan 28. She’s the first challenger to incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, but more candidates are expected to announce in the coming months.

Moore, who was on the council for 20 years before being elected president in 2017, cited “out of control crime happening in every neighborhood of our city,” infrastructure, ethics, government transparency, and financial responsibility as top priorities of her candidacy.

Mandy Mahoney – an “East Lake resident, wife, mom, community advocate, volunteer and climate change champion,” according to her press release – announced she would challenge incumbent Natalyn Archibong for the District 5 council seat. Mahoney said her priorities include affordable housing, criminal justice reform, and the environment.

Matt Westmoreland announced on Jan. 26 that he would seek a second term to continue serving in the Post 2 At-Large seat on the council.