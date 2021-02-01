Sweets for the Sweet: Local bakeries have decadent offerings for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is looking a little different this year with mask mandates and social distancing, so lovebirds are having to think outside the box for their romantic celebrations.

Bakeries around Atlanta have been working diligently to create culinary pleasures that aim to elevate your homebound holiday.



Whether your plans include ordering takeout and watching romcoms on your couch, having a picnic in a local park, or taking a drive to a beautiful vista, you can certainly sweeten the mood with some curated treats from local shops.

Saint-Germain Bakery

French patisserie serving up ornate cakes, fruit tarts, macarons, pastries, chocolates, plus grab-and-go sandwiches and coffees in a casual food hall setting. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE., (470) 823-4141 or facebook.com/saintgermainfrenchbakery.

Sweet Cheats

Cozy Cabbagetown bakery known for imaginative cupcakes, cake pops, macarons, and other decadent treats. 692 B Kirkwood Ave. SE, Unit B1. (404) 590-6086 or sweetcheatsatlanta.com.

Henri’s Bakery & Deli

Open since 1929, Henri’s is an Atlanta institution. Serving up classic pastries, a wide array of cookies and baked goods, coffee, pre-made and made-to-order sandwiches. 2310 Coronet Way NW. (404) 968-9412 or henrisbakery.com.

CEG Bakery

French-inspired bakery specializing in gourmet baked goods, cakes, cookies, and pastries. 2591 Piedmont Rd. NE, #1115. (404) 832-5757 or gourmetbakeryatlantaga.com.

Alon’s Bakery & Market

Baked goods and sweet treats of all types and flavors, including cookies, cakes, scones, and housemade chocolate bars. 1394 N. (404) 872Highland Ave. (404) 872-6000 or alons.com.

The Little Tart Bakeshop

A local favorite, this bakeshop offers handmade baked goods and treats including traditional French pastries, crème fraiche quiches, cookies, breads, and tarts. 437 Memorial Dr. SE. (404) 348-4797 or littletartatl.com.