Sustainable sculpture by Patrick Dougherty installed on Georgia Tech campus

Photos by Shan Arora

As part of Georgia Tech’s commitment to sustainability, Georgia Tech Arts commissioned a new natural-material installation by internationally acclaimed regenerative design artist Patrick Dougherty.

Sponsored by the Kendeda Fund as an extension of its gift to Georgia Tech that led to the construction of the Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design, the installation is now open to the public on the Eco-Commons greenspace next to the Building.

The sculpture took 15 days to build, 150+ community and student volunteers, and a tractor trailer full of saplings sourced from Serenbe and Piedmont Park.