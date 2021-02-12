Shake Shack to open new location at Piedmont Park

Shake Shack will open its sixth metro Atlanta location at Piedmont Park in late 2021 or early 2022.

The new burger and fries outpost will be located at the Piedmont Park Conservancy Community Center, directly adjacent to Willy’s Mexicana Grill, at 1071 Piedmont Ave.

Along with traditional seating options, there will also be a “Shack Track” where customers can preorder via app or web and pick up at a walk-up window.

“We’re incredibly excited to be joining Piedmont Park,” says Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack, said in a media statement. “Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City and became a beloved community gathering place. Parks are a part of our history and supporting public spaces a core value as a company. We’re looking forward to serving guests of Piedmont Park and working with the Piedmont Park Conservancy to uphold the common ground’s iconic reputation.”