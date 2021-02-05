Real Estate Briefs: J5’s new brand identity; Jamestown buys apartments; ADAC welcomes new showrooms

Midtown condo development J5 has launched a $1 million “repositioning” strategy including a new brand identity and interior renovations, according to owner Deluxeton. Open for only a year, the $105 million project is rebranding the property and making upgrades on the lobby and shared spaces meet the needs of those buying during the pandemic. Group Kora is now managing sales and marketing for the condo building on Juniper Street. J5 features 150 homes with a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans, a 24-hour security team, garden, conference-style meeting spaces, a fitness studio, and a private pool deck. Condos are priced from the $500s to $900s. Visit ownJ5.com for more details.

Jamestown, the developers behind Ponce City Market, have acquired Morningside apartment complex Gables Rock Springs. The company paid a reported $145 million for the 558-unit complex on Rock Springs Court. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, this is Jamestown’s first multifamily acquisition in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) in Peachtree Hills has welcomed four new showrooms and design studios, including BROWNWORKS, Elegant Earth, Palecek, and the reopened Wood-Mode in partnership with Dove Studio. Now home to a total of 60 showrooms, the latest additions to ADAC offer industry professionals a wider range of interior design services, luxurious furniture, kitchen appliances, custom cabinetry, outdoor living, lighting, and accessories. For more information, visit adacatlanta.com.

