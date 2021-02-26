Public Safety: Search for David Mack’s killer continues; murder suspects sought; kidnapped teen found

The Atlanta Police Homicide conducted a tactical neighborhood canvass on Feb. 25 on Shirley Street in southwest Atlanta as the search for the killer of 12-year-old David Mack continues.

APD Homicide Investigators went door-to-door and combed part of the street in an effort to further the investigation into the Feb. 10, murder of the child. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information.

David was originally reported as a missing person by his grandmother after he failed to return to her home on Beecher Street after going to visit a friend. The youth’s body was discovered on Feb. 10 on Shirley St.

Anyone with information on the case can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).

APD;s Homicide Unit is also seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects involved in a homicide (pictured) that occurred on Feb. 21 at 1981 Flat Shoals Road in East Atlanta. According to the report, officers responded to the Chevron Gas Station around 3:20 a.m. and found two males with apparent gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to the hospital where one was later pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries. The second victim was remains in critical condition. Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Shephard at (404) 617-3012 or tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line.

The kidnapping of a teen that prompted an AMBER Alert on Feb. 25 ended with law enforcement successfully locating 16-year-old Jeily Castellanos in Texas. Her father, Melvin Castellanos, was arrested and charged with kidnapping after being taken into custody by police in Crystal City, Texas during a traffic stop. APD said the girl was in good health and they are working to reunited her with her family in Atlanta.