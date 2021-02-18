Property Spotlight: Private elevator, huge terrace highlight Midtown penthouse

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you want to live above Midtown, this penthouse at Aqua on 10th Street might just be the ticket – if you have a cool $2.2 million budget.

Highlights of the penthouse include a private elevator and more than 1,600 square feet of private outdoor space on a wrap-around terrace that features a custom kitchen and grassy “dog respite” area.

The 4,000 square foot home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a bonus room that could be a fourth bedroom, office or media room. Along with the gourmet kitchen, double-shower and whirlpool bath, the unit also come with two parking spots, three storage units, and 24-hour concierge service.

With 12-foot tall ceilings and 360-degree, unobstructed views of Downtown, Midtown and Stone Mountain, you’ll really be on top of the world.

The unit is being marketed by Group Kora. For more photos and information, visit this link.