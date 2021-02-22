News Briefs: Mass vaccination sites open; street racing legislation; pay raises proposed for APS teachers

Four state-operated mass vaccination sites in Bibb, Dougherty, Fulton, and Habersham counties open today, Feb. 22. According to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, these sites are strategically located near minority communities and will aim to administer 22,000 vaccines per week. The Fulton site is located at the Delta Flight Museum, 1220 Woolman Place in Hapeville. To pre-register for appointments at the mass vaccination sites, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com. To view vaccination locations, please visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

Gov. Kemp’s administration has introduced House Bill 534 to combat street racing in Georgia, according to a press statement. The bill has the support of law enforcement officers and a bipartisan group of lawmakers. “In recent months, we have watched in horror as crime has skyrocketed in our capital city. Our brave law enforcement officers have worked tirelessly to contain the lawlessness, protect the communities they serve, and keep Georgians safe,” Kemp said in a statement. “I am proposing legislation to crack down on street racing by toughening penalties for offenders and holding those who promote these criminal activities responsible. In Georgia, we will not tolerate this reckless, illegal behavior.” Read the full legislation here.

The Atlanta Board of Education is considering pay raises and stipends for teachers that would cost Atlanta Public Schools around $14 million in the 2021-22 school year. According to a report in AJC, the increase for 3,000 teachers and specialists as well as incentives for special education teachers.