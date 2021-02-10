News Briefs: Interstate homicide; mayor vetoes road control vote; Fulton DA investigating Trump

Atlanta Police are searching for suspects in an early morning homicide that closed southbound I-85 at the Downtown Connector on Feb. 10. According to reports, officers responded to a call of a person shot on the interstate around 5:15 a.m. and found one man dead and another wounded. Investigators believe the incident wasn’t random, but part of a dispute. Police and the Georgia State Patrol shut down I-85 southbound between the I-75 exit and 17th Street until around 9 a.m., which caused traffic jams around the metro.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has vetoed legislation adopted by the Atlanta City Council on Feb. 1 that gives control of portion of Mitchell Street next to the Georgia Capitol to the state. According to the AJC, Bottoms said in her veto that the council did not have the authority to negotiate on behalf of the city, nor was proper public notice given before the vote to give up the short stretch of Mitchell between the Coverdell Legislative Office Building and the State Capitol. Georgia lawmakers have wanted to close the block to vehicle traffic for years, citing safety and security concerns.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump for his attempt to overthrow Georgia’s presidential election results. In a letter sent Feb. 10 to Georgia state election officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Willis requested that documents be preserved related to Trump’s phone call where he pushed Raffensperger to “find” votes to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden. Willis said the “investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia election law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office, and any involvement in violence of threats related to the election’s administration.” Raffensperger