News Briefs: Armed robbers sought; mayor announces HIV Executive Fellow; city kiosk program

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four suspects involved in armed robberies on Jan. 3. The first incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Westin Hotel in Buckhead when a man was robbed as he entered the hotel by four males driving a blue Nissan Versa with drive out tags. The second incident occurred between 11 p.m. and midnight at the Quick Trip on at 630 10th Street. Two victims exiting the store were approached by a blue Nissan Versa containing four males. One of the victims was struck in the head with a firearm. Watch video surveillance of the suspects above. Anyone with Information on the case can be submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Dr. Karterria Finkley will be the City of Atlanta’s first HIV Executive Fellow working with the mayor’s office and nonprofit FUSE Corps to devise a strategic plan in collaboration with other public health stakeholders to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Atlanta. As part of this work, Finkley will establish data gathering processes and expand opportunities for preventive programs and policies. “After a nationwide search, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Karterria Finkley as our new HIV Executive Fellow,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “The HIV/AIDS epidemic has long plagued the people of Atlanta and disproportionally affects people of color and members of the LGBTQ community. I sincerely thank the team at FUSE Corps for their generous support on this effort.” Finkley comes into the executive fellowship program with more than ten years of public health service locally and internationally, focusing on decreasing health disparities and improving cross-sector collaboration.

The City of Atlanta’s is reforming its public kiosk program to create more opportunities for entrepreneurs and micro-businesses. The program, managed by the Department of City Planning, contains 17 brick-and-mortar kiosks located on sidewalks throughout Downtown where small business owners may sell retail and concession items to passersby. Under the new program, the city will enter into license agreements with businesses to operate the vacant kiosks. Beginning in spring 2021, operators for these kiosks will be selected through a public request for proposal (RFP) process. Current kiosk operators will have the opportunity to renew their permits under the existing program guidelines for up to three renewal cycles (ending in 2024). The reforms also include a dedicated trust fund to allow operator fees to be directly invested back into kiosk maintenance, program promotion and small business development. Information on how individuals may apply to operate a downtown kiosk under the new program guidelines will be released in the coming weeks.