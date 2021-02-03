News Briefs: 1 million vaccines; inclusionary zoning report; Atlanta Ballet president to retire

Georgia has now administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. However, the state is unable to ramp up mass vaccinations because there isn’t enough vaccine to go around. President Joe Biden announced more doses would be sent to states, which means Georgia’s allocation will increase from 120,000 to 154,000 per week. There are 2 million Georgians eligible for the vaccine now, including those 65+ and public safety and healthcare workers.

The first report on the City of Atlanta’s Inclusionary Zoning program has been released, according to a press release from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms office. The Inclusionary Zoning program is designed to create more affordable housing for low-and-moderate income residents in Atlanta. Inclusionary Zoning ties the production of market-rate housing to dedicated affordable housing, and in Atlanta, the IZ program requires that a percentage of new multifamily units developed in areas around the Beltline and Westside neighborhoods are rented affordably. “Inclusionary zoning is a key part of our larger strategy to increase access to affordable housing across the city,” said Bottoms. “It also is key to our vision of creating One Atlanta, a city that is affordable, resilient and equitable.” The report can be found online here.

Atlanta Ballet announced that Arturo Jacobus will retire as the organization’s president and CEO following the 2020-2021 performance season. Jacobus’ retirement will conclude his 12-year tenure at the helm of the dance company.