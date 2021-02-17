News Briefs: 1.5 million inoculated; Chattahoochee Brick Company injunction; mayor appoints judge

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Feb. 17 that 1.5 million doses of the COVID-`19 vaccine have been administered across the state. First responders, law enforcement, and Georgians 65+ are currently eligible to receive a vaccine in the 1A+ category. To view vaccination locations, please visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. To view more vaccine reporting data, click here.

Norfolk Southern has halted work, at least temporarily, on development of a fuel terminal on the site of the former Chattahoochee Brick Company located on the Chattahoochee River just north and west of Bolton Road. The City of Atlanta had filed an injunction to stop work on the site. “Our Administration will do everything it can to protect the sanctity and significance of this property,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement. “A site of such historic and environmental importance needs careful consideration before even limited development occurs.” The Chattahoochee Brick Company, which supplied material for the construction of houses and buildings in Atlanta, used leased mostly Black men as “convict” labor in its manufacturing processes. The men worked under terrible conditions—some even to their death.

Mayor Bottoms has appointed former Fulton County Magistrate Judge Stephanie C. Davis to serve on the Atlanta Municipal Court. Davis will fill a vacancy on the court due to the retirement of Judge Herman Sloan in December of 2020. An Atlanta native, Davis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Stanford University. She received her Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law. She served as a staff attorney for the Georgia Court of Appeals, then served as a magistrate judge for the Fulton County Magistrate Court from 2000 to 2018.