This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The landmark Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 295 Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown was gutted in an overnight fire.

Just before 1 a.m., flames could been seen coming through the roof in video shot by Intown contributors (watch below). Heavy smoke drifted over the city as Atlanta Police officers shut down streets in the vicinity, while Atlanta Firefighters tackled the blaze.

Video shows the fire appears to have started at the back of the building, but then spread through the interior. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Krispy Kreme has been serving up doughnuts at the location for nearly 60 years. Former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal made headlines when he bought the franchise location in 2016. O’Neal posted on his Instagram account this morning that he would rebuild and the location would return “stronger than ever.”

Check back for updates in this developing story.