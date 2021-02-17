High Museum to host touring ‘Calder-Picasso’ exhibition this summer

Alexander Calder, Untitled, 1956, sheet metal, wire, and paint, Calder Foundation, New York. © 2021 Calder Foundation, New York/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Photo Tom Powel Imaging courtesy of Calder Foundation, New York/Art Resource, New York.

Alexander Calder and Pablo Picassotwo of the foremost figures in the history of 20th-century art – will be in the spotlight this summer at the High Museum of Art. 

The touring exhibition “Calder-Picasso,” which debuted at the Musée national Picasso-Paris, will be at the high June 26 to Sept. 19. The show will feature more than 100 paintings, sculptures and works on paper spanning their careers.

Conceived by the artists’ grandsons, Bernard RuizPicasso and Alexander S. C. Rower, and organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the exhibition focuses on the two artists’ exploration of the void, or the absence of space, which both artists defined from the figure through to abstraction.

Calder and Picasso are among the most consequential artists of the 20th century,” said Rand Suffolk, the High’s Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., director. “Their work remains undeniably compelling, and although we’ve presented it separately on many occasions, this exhibition offers the chance to see it from a particularly unique perspective.

Details on tickets will be forthcoming.

Pablo Picasso, Woman Seated in a Red Armchair (Femme assise dans un fauteuil rouge), 1932, oil on canvas, Musée nationale Picasso-Paris, Pablo Picasso Acceptance in Lieu, 1979. © 2021 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Photo © RMN – Grand Palais – Mattieu Rabeau.
Collin Kelley