High Museum to host touring ‘Calder-Picasso’ exhibition this summer

Alexa nder Calder and Pablo Picasso – two of the foremost figures in the history of 20th-century art – will be in the spotlight this summer at the High Museum of Art.

The touring exhibition “Calder-Picasso,” which debuted at the Musée national Picasso-Paris, will be at the high June 26 to Sept. 19. The show will feature more than 100 paintings, sculptures and works on paper spanning their careers.