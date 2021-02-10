Ground broken for mixed-use apartment, commercial project on BeltLine’s Southside Trail

Charleston, S.C.-based Middle Street Partners has broken ground on its first Atlanta project – an apartment complex adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine’s Southside Trail at 1015 Boulevard SE in Grant Park.

In partnership with Pacific Coast Capital Partners (PCCP), the community is slated for completion in 2023 and will consist of a six-story building featuring 323 units. There will be a combination of studio, one- and two- bedroom units averaging f 729 square feet.

The complex will have 5,000 square feet of direct BeltLine frontage retail and commercial space, along with an underground parking garage, the first of its kind on the Southside Trail.

In line with the City of Atlanta’s inclusionary zoning policy for affordable housing, 15 percent of the homes will be available at 80 percent Area Median Income (AMI).