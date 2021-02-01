Coronavirus Update: U.K. Covid variant; vaccine distribution; affordable housing guide; food assistance

The AJC reports that nine counties now have cases of the more contagious United Kingdom variant of COVID-19. The Georgia Department of Public Health said the cases are in Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, Paulding, Cherokee, Carroll, Douglas and Clayton counties. In a press release Monday, DPH said there are now 19 cases in Georgia — eight males and 11 females, ranging in age from 15 to 61.

As of Jan. 29, 887,399 does of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state, according to a press release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. Kemp said over two-thirds of shipped doses of COVID-19 vaccine at 67.13 percent had been administered, outpacing the national average of 56.66 percent. “This marks an important milestone in Georgia’s vaccination efforts, but make no mistake: we are not letting up,” Kemp said. “We will continue to work diligently alongside providers and public health facilities across the state to administer this life-saving vaccine quickly and effectively. Together, we will beat this virus and ensure a safe and swift return to normal for the people of Georgia.” To view the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, click here.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the release of Affordable Housing ATL: A Resource Guide for Residents. The guide provides information on public agencies and nonprofit organizations that offer affordable housing and related services. The guide was created by the City’s Department of City Planning and advances the goals of the mayor’s One Atlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan. To review the guide, visit this link.

Atlanta Community Food Bank’s Text For Help program continues to support Atlanta children, families, and seniors who need access to food during the current crisis COVID-19. Those in need can text ‘findfood’ (no space) in English or ‘comida’ in Spanish. Each keyword will activate automated responses in the relevant language. When a person texts either keyword to 888-976-2232 (ACFB), they’ll be prompted for their zip code or address to enable location services for food pantries closest to them. For more information, visit acfb.org.