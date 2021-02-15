Coronavirus Update: 1 million get vaccine; CVS offering inoculations; APS gets CDC reopening guidance

More than 1 million Georgians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As of Feb. 12, 1,010,521 had received at least one dose of vaccine, while 348,561 Georgians have completed both inoculations. “Our health departments and other vaccine providers are working tirelessly to administer these potentially life-saving vaccines as quickly as our vaccine supply allows,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a media statement. “We all look forward to the time that Georgia has vaccine supply sufficient to offer vaccination to all Georgia residents, without limitation.”

A dozen CVS pharmacies across the state are now accepting appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided. Vaccine appointments are also available through Kroger, Publix, Ingles, and Walmart. To find more locations and learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) has received “clear guidance” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as it prepares to welcome more students back to classrooms this week. “We are proud to say that many of the health and safety mitigation strategies and protocols we’ve already put in place are aligned with what the CDC recommends,” Superintendent Lisa Herring said in a press release. “Our efforts include a phased-in approach to in-person learning, our comprehensive COVID-19 testing strategy, providing COVID-19 surveillance testing, the deep cleaning of our schools and buildings, providing a COVID-19 capacity dashboard tool to principals for appropriate social distancing in classrooms, providing PPE, hand sanitizers, and other items to our students and staff along with requiring temperature checks and health screenings upon entry to schools and buildings.”