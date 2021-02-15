Colony Square’s new food hall announces its first three concepts

Colony Square’s new food hall, Politan Row, has announced its first three concepts set to open this spring: Shaun Doty’s grass-fed burger concept Federal Burger, Sang Ho’s Vietnamese eatery Bun Mi Grill, and Rob Green’s health-focused YOM

Politan Group, the team behind the food hall, is focused on recruiting local, independent restaurant owners who want to grow their businesses.

“Politan Row at Colony Square is more than just a place to grab a bite to eat – it’s a place to explore new cuisines and reconnect with one another,” Will Donaldson, founder and CEO of Politan Group, said in a press release. “What excites me most about our food halls is the sense of community between our purveyors and our neighborhood.”

Federal Burger was originally conceived as an extension of Doty’s former restaurant The Federal and will feature grass-fed beef from White Oak Pastures, fresh Root Bakery Buns and a selection of both traditional and non-traditional sides. Federal Burger also plans to host monthly steak dinners featuring signature items from The Federal along with curated wines.

Bun Mi Grill, a fast-casual, healthy, Vietnamese eatery, will offer a wide variety of choices from Banh mi with housemade truffle pate and local bread to seasonal Pho noodle soup and more.

YOM, a concept that started as a food truck, will have a menu of smoothies, bowls, and “vegan junk food,” as well as several artisan avocado toast options.

The new food hall is part of North American Properties $400 million renovation of the Midtown mixed-use development.