City will study creating bottling business to employ the ‘water boys’

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation during its Feb. 15 to study create a bottling and distribution business to employ the “water boys.”

The resolution requests the city’s chief financial officer to conduct a feasibility study for create the “municipal enterprise” to create new revenue streams and establish a workforce development program aimed at creating middle-wage jobs. The legislation is aimed at youth who sell water at street corners and on exit ramps.

The proliferation of the “water boys” during the pandemic led to a police crackdown on the illegal practice, especially after incidents of violence and intimidation of motorists who refused to buy water.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms convened an advisory council on the issue, which made a series of recommendations that included programs to develop and foster young entrepreneurs.

Other items approved Monday include:

• A resolution urging the Georgia Department of Public Health to revise the 1A+ population designation within the Georgia Immunization Program to include the full set of essential workers identified by the Centers for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and to urge every eligible person to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

• Legislation urging the City of Atlanta to work with the Environmental Protection Division of the state of Georgia and/or the Georgia General Assembly to determine if there is a manner to address the environmental nuisance of gas-powered leaf blowers.

• A resolution to expand the boundaries of the Fulton Industrial Community Improvement District (CID) as authorized by the Georgia General Assembly in the Fulton County Community Improvement District Act. The CID was created by the Fulton County Commission in 2010 and the boundaries were later expanded by the Council. This additional expansion will include several parcels in Council District 9.

• A resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Aviation and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD) for the lease of property at 5155 Clipper Drive in College Park for a term of five years. The facility will be used by AFRD as a fire-fighter training facility and for its administrative offices.

• An ordinance to waive certain competitive source selection requirements and allow the mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs to enter into various agreements with performers, artists, and sponsors for the 2021 Jazz Festival.