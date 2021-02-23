Callanwolde to host live, socially-distanced spring concert series

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center will introduce an all-new outdoor Spring Concert Series starting in March. These concerts will conform to six-feet physical distancing rules and all guests will be asked to wear masks when they are not seated.

“The success of our 2020 Jazz on the Lawn series inspired us to add a Spring Concert Series this year,” Callanwolde Executive Director Andrew Keenan explained. “Atlanta has experienced a huge demand for outdoor music during the pandemic and the Callanwolde Amphitheater provides a safe refuge that supports musicians who want to perform and in turn provide much-needed stress relief for the community.”

The lineup includes

Tickets are available through Eventbrite. More information is available at Callanwolde.org.