APS to continue expansion of COVID-19 surveillance testing

Nearly 500 Atlanta Public Schools students and staff members participated in the district’s voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing program last week as students in grades Pre-K through 2nd returned to classrooms.

This week, the testing program will expand as the next phase of the district’s phased-in return to in-person instruction continues with the addition of students in grades 3 through 5. Additionally, testing will be available for APS employees at the district’s transportation and facilities headquarters.

The surveillance testing program, being conducted by local vendor Viral Solutions, is one part of APS’s comprehensive strategy to mitigate COVID-19 in schools and the community by providing extensive testing for students, teachers, and staff with and without symptoms and those who have had contact with someone with COVID-19 in the school or workplace.

As part of its testing strategy, APS has developed cluster-based testing options (Jackson, South Atlanta, Washington, and Mays) at its health clinics for students and staff. Click here for school-based locations and times.

On Feb. 22, APS in partnership with Viral Solutions and Emory University will begin offering drive-up and walk-up testing at Douglass High School.

For more information on APS’s COVID-19 testing strategy, visit https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/COVID-testing.