UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting death of 7-year-old girl in Buckhead

The suspect wanted in the shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie in Buckhead just before Christmas has been arrested.

According to a press release from the Atlanta Police Department, Investigators with APD’s Fugitive Taskforce coordinated with the U.S. Marshals service to arrest Daquan Reed, 24.

Reed was located on Jan. 6 in Hampton, VA and taken into custody there. He is pending extradition to Atlanta.

“We are very appreciative of work our investigators and the U.S. Marshals put into locating and apprehending Mr. Reed and we are relieved to know this murderer is no longer roaming anyone’s street,” APD Public Affairs Officer Steve Avery said in a statement.

Kennedy was randomly shot while riding in the backseat of her aunt’s car near Phipps Plaza on Dec. 23. She succumbed to her injuries on Dec. 26.

At a Dec. 22 press conference, APD commanders said a group of males had a “dispute” in the mall’s parking lot at the time of the shooting.

– John Ruch contributed to this report