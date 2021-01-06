U.S. Senate Runoff: Warnock wins while Ossoff holds lead in historic election

Democrats are poised to take control of the U.S. Senate after Rev. Raphael Warnock’s win and Jon Ossoff maintains his lead in the historic Jan. 5 runoff election in Georgia.

Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, bested Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black senator from Georgia. Loeffler, who said she would contest Georgia’s Nov. 3 election results on behalf of President Donald Trump, has refused to concede the race.

Just after noon on Jan. 6, Ossoff held a more than 17,000 vote lead against incumbent David Perdue as votes continued to be counted in several counties, including DeKalb.

Outspoken Georgia elections implementation manager Gabriel Sterling, who is also a Republican, placed the loss of Georgia’s senate seats squarely on President Trump and those who had bolstered his baseless claims of a rigged or fraudulent election in the state.

Sterling once again debunked Trump’s claims of voter fraud in his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

“There was no evidence of any irregularities,” Sterling said in a Jan. 6 news conference. “The biggest thing we’ve seen is from the president’s fertile mind of finding fraud where none exists.”

Sterling said it was “impressive” that Democrats had been able to get 100,000 more voters to the polls for the runoff than they they did in November. He said Republicans spent more time attacking Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger than getting out the vote for Loeffler and Perdue.

“While Republicans were busy attacking the governor and my boss, the Democrats were out there knocking on doors,” Sterling said.

Lost in the coverage of the U.S. Senate races, Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald has been re-elected to his Georgia Public Service Commission over Democratic contender Daniel Blackman.