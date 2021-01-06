U.S. Senate Runoff: Democrats Warnock and Ossoff win historic election

Democrats will take control of the U.S. Senate after Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won the historic Jan. 5 runoff election in Georgia.

Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, bested Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black senator from Georgia. Ossoff was declared the winner on Jan. 6 over incumbent Republican David Perdue

Outspoken Georgia elections implementation manager Gabriel Sterling, who is also a Republican, placed the loss of Georgia’s senate seats squarely on President Trump and those who had bolstered his baseless claims of a rigged or fraudulent election in the state.

Sterling once again debunked Trump’s claims of voter fraud in his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

“There was no evidence of any irregularities,” Sterling said in a Jan. 6 news conference. “The biggest thing we’ve seen is from the president’s fertile mind of finding fraud where none exists.”

Sterling said it was “impressive” that Democrats had been able to get 100,000 more voters to the polls for the runoff than they they did in November. He said Republicans spent more time attacking Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger than getting out the vote for Loeffler and Perdue.

“While Republicans were busy attacking the governor and my boss, the Democrats were out there knocking on doors,” Sterling said.

Lost in the coverage of the U.S. Senate races, Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald has been re-elected to his Georgia Public Service Commission over Democratic contender Daniel Blackman.