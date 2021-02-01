Theatre, programs, and activities to mark Black History Month

February is Black History Month and we’ve rounded up some events and programs happening around Intown to mark the occasion.

The Alliance Theatre presents the animated short Sit-In written by award-winning playwright and novelist Pearl Cleage through Feb. 28. Three friends learn about the sit-ins of the Civil Rights era, and powerfully apply those lessons to issues they – and we all – face today.

The DeKalb History Center’s 13th Annual Black History Month program focused on African American genealogy on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. The program will start with a musical selection that will set the celebratory mood. Then, presenters will engage the audience with interactive genealogy presentations, and breakout sessions, including stories about some of DeKalb and Atlanta’s oldest African American families. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. The event will be held live via Zoom. For tickets and details, visit https://dekalb-history-center.square.site.

UPDATED: OnStage Atlanta will present Cheryl West’s award-winning play Jar the Floor, originally scheduled for Feb. 12-28, has been moved to March 5-28. A quartet of black women spanning four generations makes up this heartwarming dramatic comedy. The show will held live and socially distanced on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $22-24. OnStage is located at 3041 North Decatur Road.

Emmy-winning Atlanta composer Matthew Head has scored PBS and WETA’s upcoming The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song. The two-part documentary, which premieres Feb. 16 and 23, focuses on the broad history and culture of the Black church. Head’s inspiration for creating the score and brand new gospel songs comes from his own childhood experiences in the Black church. Check listings for your TV provider for more details.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta will mark Black History Month Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. Highlighting African American heroes on Stage and at the Science Bar, kids will take part in hands-on activities to learn about Black scientists, engineers and mathematicians such as biochemist Marie Daly, among others. In Creativity Café, little ones will craft and invent while learning about Black artists and innovators, including painter Jacob Lawrence, inventor Granville Wood and more.