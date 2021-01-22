State Farm Arena first in the country to get COVID-19 safety verification

State Farm Arena has announced it is the first sports and entertainment venue in the country to successfully become Sharecare Health Security Verified, a certification process developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharecare requires that live sports and entertainment venues, hotels, and resorts verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis across more than 140 expert-validated standards and over 600 checkpoints, including health and hygiene protocols, air and water management, physical distancing, the attendee experience, and health safety communication with patrons and employees.

Participating venues also have the option to track daily employee health screening results and provide relevant tools for fans and visitors including clinically validated health screeners and information and updates on that facility’s guidelines. This health security verification also comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval” – the Sharecare Health Security Verified badge – for stadiums, arenas, and live event venues to display on their official websites and property.

The verification is the first step toward having fans back in the venue, which has been shuttered to the public – except as an early voting location – since last spring. The Atlanta Hawks have been playing, but only staff and family have been allowed in to watch.

The Hawks are expected to welcome the first fans back on Jan. 26 for a special Unity Night game presented by Emory Healthcare.

To learn more about State Farm Arena’s approach to COVID-19 safety visit statefarmarena.com/covid-19.