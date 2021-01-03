Public Safety Briefs: Buckhead restaurant shooting; hit-and-run driver sought; mail van stolen

Three people were wounded by gunfire Jan. 3 on a sidewalk outside a Buckhead Village restaurant in an area that has been a hot spot for community concerns about gun violence. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Blue Restaurant & Lounge at 262 Pharr Road at the North Fulton Drive intersection, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers heard the gunshots, according to an APD report, and found a woman with a gunshot wound in the leg. Officers then learned that two other victims, men who suffered wounds to the abdomen, were already at a hospital. The woman was reported to be “alert, conscious and breathing,” and the men were in stable condition. APD says its preliminary investigation found that a white vehicle with two occupants stopped near the scene and a male exited the passenger side and “fired towards several people on the sidewalk.” The shooter got back in the vehicle, which left the scene. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.

Police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who killed a man on Piedmont Road Dec. 31. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the collision happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Piedmont and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Responding officers found a man dead in the roadway, according to APD. The man remained unidentified on the afternoon of Dec. 31. A witness told officers that the man was running across Piedmont outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be a Honda Civic, model year 2016 to 2018, colored dark blue or black. The vehicle involved will be missing a headlight and will have a broken front grill, according to APD.

A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service was carjacked on Dec. 28. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. off Paul Avenue in northwest Atlanta. The driver told Atlanta police she was getting out of the van when she noticed a red Toyota RAV-4 stopped near her. She said two black men who appeared to be in their late 20s jumped in the van and drove away. The van was found abandoned the next day. USPS is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft.