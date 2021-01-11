Property Spotlight: Midtown condo in historic building offers plenty of charm

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you’ve ever wanted to live in one of Midtown’s historic buildings, then check out this charming condo on Argonne Avenue.

Listed for $229,500, the one-bedroom/one-bath condo is located in the circa-1917 Tyrol Court Building at 685 Argonne, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The top floor unit has 9-foot ceilings, original pine hardwood floors, exposed brick, claw-foot tub and a bonus room that could be an office space or sunporch.

The condo is listed by Derek Wood of Keller Knapp. See the full listing and more photos at this link.