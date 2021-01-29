Property Spotlight: Live in a historic converted church in Kirkwood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Our goal with Property Spotlight is to highlight unusual and unique properties around Intown and this historic converted church in Kirkwood certainly ticks all the boxes.

On the market for $625,000, the former Community Fellowship Church on Norwood Avenue at Bessie Branham Park was originally built in 1953. It’s been lovingly preserved and brought back to life as a single-family home.

With mid-century detail, the home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a home office, and a private rear yard. Original details include the 20 foot tall steeple, red metal entry doors, and even the baptismal.

The home is being marketed by Jonathan Rich with Keller Knapp. View the listing and see more photos at this link.