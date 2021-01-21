Police chief gives update on crime statistics, announces plan to reduce homicides in the city

Atlanta Police Department interim Chief Rodney Bryant touted the city’s progress in fighting violent crime with its joint FBI initiative, Operation Phoenix, during a Jan. 21 press conference with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Bryant said since Operation Phoenix began last summer, 14 violent offenders and 385 other felons were apprehended and 678 guns removed from the streets. Bryant said he planned to submit a new homicide reduction plan to the mayor this week after a 2020 spike of 157 murders in the city – the most in more than 20 years.

“We will continue to be vigilant in keeping our city safe,” Bryant said.

Earlier this month, Bottoms announced the One Atlanta: One APD Immediate Action Plan to crack down on nuisance properties, provide additional resources to prevent gang and gun violence, disrupt street racing, and improve APD recruiting and retention.

Bottoms also announced that Rod Smith would take over as chief of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department as Randall Slaughter retires after 30 years of service.