News Briefs: Public safety reform; housing preservation fund; bond funding for affordable housing

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced additional actions to further address public safety and criminal justice reform in the city of Atlanta. The a dministration has introduced legislation to implement the Department of Corrections (DOC) deployment plan. The plan includes recommendations for realigning DOC staffing needed to maintain corrections operations and transitioning a number of staff positions to support and strengthen community and public safety needs. The administration also introduced legislation to establish a work session to lay out next steps to accomplish the ultimate closure of the ACDC. The session will incorporate the final recommendations of the Reimagining ACDC Task Force and the specific details to inform the policy, financial, and operational decisions necessary for final actions to close the facility. Legislation was also introduced to conduct personnel actions necessary to move forward with pay and classification changes recommended for improving recruitment and retention of 911 Call Center staff.

Morgan Stanley and its partner, National Equity Fund (NEF), are working with MARTA to establish the Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund, supporting long-term preservation of affordable housing near MARTA rail stations by incentivizing and providing gap funding for owners and landlords of affordable units. Morgan Stanley is committing $100 million through NEF to assist regional partners in preserving transit-oriented affordable multi-family housing.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed legislation on Jan. 11 authorizing $50 million in new bond funding. This brings the city closer to $100 million in housing opportunity bonds to advance the goals of the mayor’s Housing Affordability Action Plan. View the bill signing below.