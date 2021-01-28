News Briefs: Moore announces mayoral bid; MARTA rail work; city suspends health exam for job seekers

City Council President Felicia A. Moore formally announced her candidacy for Mayor of Atlanta on Jan 28. She’s the first challenger to incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, but more candidates are expected to announce in the coming months. Moore cited “out of control crime happening in every neighborhood of our city,” infrastructure, ethics, government transparency, and financial responsibility as top priorities of her candidacy. Watch the video below courtesy of 11 Alive.

(MARTA) will spend $225 million to replace heavy rail between Lindbergh Center, Buckhead, and Lenox Stations beginning Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. and concluding Feb. 22 at 4 a.m. All rail service between Lindbergh Center, Buckhead, and Lenox Stations will be suspended during this time. Free bus shuttles will ferry passengers between the affected stations. Customers should allot an extra 30 minutes for travel through the work zone. The Track Replacement Project is a multi-year effort that involves replacing track and switches throughout the rail system. To learn more about the track replacement work and service impact visit www.itsmarta.com/trackreplacement or MARTA – YouTube.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order suspending pre-employment physical examinations and drug screening requirements for prospective city employees in non-safety sensitive positions. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, the order is designed to address systemic discrimination against communities of color which are disproportionately affected by underlying health conditions. The order also grants the Commissioner of the Department of Human Resources the authority to administratively establish requirements for pre-employment physical examinations and drug testing for safety sensitive positions and may designate certain employment classifications which affect safety and /or security as safety sensitive positions.