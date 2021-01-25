News Briefs: Dept. of Public Safety and Wellness; Moore running for mayor; murder suspect arrested

The Atlanta City Council adopted legislation last week introduced by Councilmember Antonio Brown requesting the council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration, Community Development and Human Services, and Finance/Executive committees conduct a feasibility study and compile comprehensive recommendations to establish a Department of Public Safety and Wellness. The legislation seeks to create a division of non-emergency response and a non-emergency response number; establish a centralized office of professional standards to remove bias and peer-to-peer review; and support officers through an incentive program to deter the use of excessive and lethal force. One of the legislation’s goals is to increase community safety and address concerns over a lack of accountability and transparency between law enforcement and the public.

Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore has taken initial steps in a run for mayor, according to a report at the AJC. Moore filed paperwork with the state allowing her to raise money for a mayoral campaign. Moore, who has not yet formally launched a campaign, was elected council president in 2017 after serving on the council for 20 years. Moore would square off against incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The Atlanta Police Department has made an arrest in the Dec. 22 shooting death of Pierre McCloud, 32. Police charged Derrion Owens, 27, with murder in the incident. Owens was already being held at the Fulton County Jail on an unrelated charge and was served with the murder warrant there.