News Briefs: Bottoms fined $37k; 23 arrested in protests; city begins vaccination of essential workers

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ campaign will pay a $37,000 fine for campaign finance violations made during the 2017 mayoral race. According to a report in the AJC, Bottoms’ campaign admits to accepting $6,900 in donations that exceeded state limits and another $110,797 in contributions that violated state statutes. Many of violations were due to improper paper work, but after the election Bottoms also raised funds to pay off campaign debt The amount raised exceeded the debt, and the campaign kept the balance, which is a violation.

Atlanta Police arrested 23 protestors on the evening of Jan. 6 after they clashed with officers near Centennial Park. The protestors were demonstrating after it was announced that charges would not be brought against a white Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back and paralyzed him.

The City of Atlanta has began administering the COVID-19 vaccination to essential frontline workers. To date, more than 100 public safety employees have received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those first to receive the vaccine are members of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and the Atlanta Police Department, including public safety employees assigned to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Once the City’s first responders and healthcare workers have received the first round of vaccines, the city will implement Phase 1b of the vaccination plan, which will include critical infrastructure employees at the Department of Watershed Management, Department of Public Works, Atlanta Department of Transportation, and city personnel at Hartsfield-Jackson