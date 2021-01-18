News Briefs: APS teachers protest; supermarkets to offer vaccine; police seek information on I-20 murder

More than 200 teachers and supporters rallied on Jan. 16 outside Atlanta Public Schools’ central office in Downtown over the district’s decision to resume classes on Jan. 25 as COVID-19 case continue to surge. According to the AJC, the event was organized by several teacher groups who want APS to continue virtual learning until the surge subsides or the vaccine becomes more widely available.

Publix, Kroger, and Ingles supermarkets have all started providing limited vaccine appointments at select locations at stores in Georgia. “I greatly appreciate these private sector partners for their willingness to partner with local and state public health officials to ramp up vaccine distribution,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. To find appointments and stores visit these links: Publix, Kroger, and Ingles.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a suspect involved in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 4. The victim, Ernesto Anderson, was found with a fatal gunshot wound on I-20 Westbound near the Capital Avenue exit. Anyone with information on case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477)or online at StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.