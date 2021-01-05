New Restaurant Radar: Pastaholics, Saito, The Woodall and Atlanta Pizza Truck

Shaunya Noble’s delivery-only restaurant concept Pastaholics operates from a “ghost kitchen” offering up made-from-scratch classic spaghetti and sauce combos. Delivery through Black and Mobile, DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, and Zifty. Menu and orders at thepastaholics.com.

Master Sushi Chef Saito Saito has partnered with Stephen de Haan and Greg Grant, founders of Red Phone Booth and Amalfi Pizza, for Saito – Sushi, Steak and Cocktails at 19 Andrew Young International Blvd. in Downtown. Find out more at saitoatlanta.com.

The team behind Marlow’s Tavern opens The Woodall this month at Westside Village with globally inspired takes on classic dishes and drinks. Find out more at facebook.com/thewoodallatl or @thewoodallatl on Instagram.

The Atlanta Pizza Truck, the brainchild of Alessio Lacco and Sofia Arango, is bringing fresh Neapolitan pizza right to pop-up locations around the city, as well as making pies for private events and pop-ups. Find out where they’ll be next @AtlantaPizzaTruck on social.