MLK Day observances to include virtual events, annual run, music and more

The King Center
The King Center will host a series of virtual programs and events in celebration of the 2021 King Holiday Observance. The King Center’s inaugural two-day Beloved Community Global Summit will be held virtually on Jan. 14-15 in collaboration with partners, The Carter Center, The Center for Civil and Human Rights and Points of Light. There is no fee but registration is encouraged at thekingcenter.org. Participants will hear from national and international speakers who will share their vision and strategies for creating a more just, humane, equitable and peaceful world. The Beloved Community Teach-In K-12 on Jan. 15 will educate students about King’s legacy. The annual Salute to Greatness Awards is be reimagined as the Beloved Community Awards on Jan. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. with honorees including the Oprah Winfrey Network, Philanthropist Charles F. Feeney, and Lady Gaga. The 2021 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service will broadcast live on Fox 5 and will also stream live on Facebook Watch and thekingcenter.org on Jan. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. with keynote speaker Bishop T.D. Jakes. For the full schedule of events during the King Holiday Observance, event details, registration and sponsorships, visit thekingcenter.org.
MLK Day 5K
The annual run and walk, usually held in Piedmont Park, is moving to Stone Mountain Park on Jan. 18 starting at 8 a.m. The USATF certified race course and Peachtree Road Race qualifier will have a 3.1 mile drumline all along the race course. For more information and registration, visit mlkday5k.com.
On Monday, Jan. 18, the Atlanta History Center will share a variety of virtual offerings to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Among the offerings is a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Virtual Author Talk featuring authors Stephen Kendrick and Paul Kendrick discussing their book “Nine Days: The Race to Save Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Life and Win The 1960 Election” in conversation with leaders of the Atlanta Student Movement, Charles Black and Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, Jr. The special event will occur live via Zoon at 4 p.m. with a rebroadcast over Atlanta History Center social media channels at 7 p.m.. Registration is free, but limited. Other activities for the day will include videos, a comprehensive blog post, and educational resources for children and adults alike. Particular emphasis will be placed on the youth activists who were part of the Atlanta Student Movement during the 1960s.
‘MLK Day” Song Debut
OvrthnkrZ, a music and social activist duo comprised of J.S.N. and J. Lungz, have partnered with The National Center for Civil and Human Rights to debut a new song, “MLK DAY,” with four performances on Jan. 18 beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets are available onsite for $16, and for those who cannot attend there will be a virtual concert experience available to stream on all platforms in the days after the performance. Tickets can be purchased at Civilandhumanrights.org.
‘Sit-In” at Alliance Theatre
The Alliance’s first-ever animated feature, “Sit-In,” is available for streaming now on Alliance Theatre Anywhere. Written by Atlanta’s bestselling author, playwright, and civil rights activist, Pearl Cleage, the animated special for family audiences celebrates the power of youth to change history. Featuring a mixture of civil rights anthems and new freedom songs composed specifically for the feature, “Sit-In” follows three friends as they learn about the sit-ins of the civil rights era, and powerfully apply those lessons to issues they – and we all – face today. The stream is available at www.alliancetheatre.org/sitin.
The Shabbat Canvas
Join OneTable in partnership with The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and The Temple for an interactive virtual art gathering to explore how art unites on Jan. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be led by Atlanta-based artist Brian the Creator in a hands-on draw-along – creating personalized art inspired by The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For more information, visit this link.