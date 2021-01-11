MLK Day observances to include virtual events, annual run, music and more

The King Center

The King Center will host a series of virtual programs and events in celebration of the 2021 King Holiday Observance. The King Center’s inaugural two-day Beloved Community Global Summit will be held virtually on Jan. 14-15 in collaboration with partners, The Carter Center, The Center for Civil and Human Rights and Points of Light. There is no fee but registration is encouraged at thekingcenter.org. Participants will hear from national and international speakers who will share their vision and strategies for creating a more just, humane, equitable and peaceful world. The Beloved Community Teach-In K-12 on Jan. 15 will educate students about King’s legacy. The annual Salute to Greatness Awards is be reimagined as the Beloved Community Awards on Jan. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. with honorees including the Oprah Winfrey Network, Philanthropist Charles F. Feeney, and Lady Gaga. The 2021 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service will broadcast live on Fox 5 and will also stream live on Facebook Watch and thekingcenter.org on Jan. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. with keynote speaker Bishop T.D. Jakes. For the full schedule of events during the King Holiday Observance, event details, registration and sponsorships, visit thekingcenter.org.

MLK Day 5K

The annual run and walk, usually held in Piedmont Park, is moving to Stone Mountain Park on Jan. 18 starting at 8 a.m. The USATF certified race course and Peachtree Road Race qualifier will have a 3.1 mile drumline all along the race course. For more information and registration, visit mlkday5k.com.